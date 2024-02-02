Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Post Holdings (POST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 25.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +57.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Weetabix: $129.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail: $280.90 million compared to the $285.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands: $988.60 million compared to the $950.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +78.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $567.10 million versus $561.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: $0.20 million compared to the -$0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands: $189.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $155.81 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix: $30.60 million versus $28.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice: $105.80 million compared to the $95.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other: -$20.30 million versus -$23.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $53.60 million versus $40.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Post Holdings here>>>

Shares of Post Holdings have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise