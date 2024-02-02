Back to top

Camden (CPT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $387.59 million, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $388.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +0.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $346 million versus $370.94 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Non-property income- Interest and other income: $0.32 million compared to the $0.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $2.03 compared to the $0.40 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Non-property income- Fee and asset management: $1.08 million compared to the $0.95 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Camden have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

