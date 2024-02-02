For the quarter ended December 2023, Meta Platforms (
Compared to Estimates, Meta Platforms (META) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.11 billion, up 24.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.33, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.99 billion, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Meta Platforms here>>>
- Monthly active users (MAUs) - Worldwide: 3,065 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,061.13 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Worldwide: 2,110 million compared to the 2,092.74 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Asia-Pacific: 914 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 905.76 million.
- Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US& Canada: 205 million compared to the 203.68 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $17.78 billion compared to the $17.51 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $4.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%.
- Advertising Revenue- Europe: $9.16 billion compared to the $8.82 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Advertising: $38.71 billion versus $37.88 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.
- Revenue- Reality Labs: $1.07 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $820.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.3%.
- Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $39.04 billion versus $38.17 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.
- Revenue- Other: $334 million compared to the $240.10 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.5% year over year.
Shares of Meta Platforms have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.