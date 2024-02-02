Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.96 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion, representing a surprise of -2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $622 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.91 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $383.50 million versus $435.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $955.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $953.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.4%.
  • Net Sales- Total Wholesale: $962.60 million compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +163.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer: $998.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $949.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.
  • Net Sales- International Direct-to-consumer: $612.90 million versus $583.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- International Wholesale: $635.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.11 million.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Wholesale: $327.50 million versus $354.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer: $385.40 million versus $369.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Wholesale: $393.20 million compared to the $417.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Direct-to-consumer: $648.20 million compared to the $609.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>

Shares of Skechers have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

