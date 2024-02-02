Back to top

Image: Bigstock

U.S. Steel (X) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +11.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +168.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 132 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 117.99 Mmt.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE: $716 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $811.25.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $978 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $946.60.
  • Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $807 versus $799.40 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill: 617 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 545.66 Mmt.
  • Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,807 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,673.2 Mmt.
  • Net Sales- Mini Mill: $598 million compared to the $509.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.57 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Net Sales- USSE: $823 million compared to the $831.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Tubular: $334 million compared to the $302.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other Businesses: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -300%.
  • Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$179 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$208.09 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise