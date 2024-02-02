We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Steel (X) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +11.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +168.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 132 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 117.99 Mmt.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE: $716 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $811.25.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $978 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $946.60.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill: $807 versus $799.40 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill: 617 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 545.66 Mmt.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Total: 3,807 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,673.2 Mmt.
- Net Sales- Mini Mill: $598 million compared to the $509.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.57 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
- Net Sales- USSE: $823 million compared to the $831.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Tubular: $334 million compared to the $302.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Other Businesses: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -300%.
- Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$179 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$208.09 million.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.