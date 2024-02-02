Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI - Free Report) is an energy exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

