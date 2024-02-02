How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider MercadoLibre?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock.
MercadoLibre ( holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $7.38 a share 20 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 22, 2024. MELI Quick Quote MELI - Free Report)
MercadoLibre's Earnings ESP sits at +10.89%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $7.38 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66. MELI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
MELI is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at
Ulta Beauty ( as well. ULTA Quick Quote ULTA - Free Report)
Ulta Beauty, which is readying to report earnings on March 14, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $7.55 a share, and ULTA is 41 days out from its next earnings report.
For Ulta Beauty, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.48 is +0.97%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MELI and ULTA could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
