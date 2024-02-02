Peloton (PTON) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Tanks on Dismal Guidance

Peloton Interactive, Inc. ( PTON Quick Quote PTON - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares tanked 24.3% on Feb 1, as the company’s guidance hurt investors’ sentiment. Earnings and Revenues
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares tanked 24.3% on Feb 1, as the company’s guidance hurt investors’ sentiment.
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.
H World Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.5%, on average. The stock has fallen 33.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTHT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an improvement of 7.9% and 9.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.5%, on average. The stock has fallen 32.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 14.2% and 48.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.9%, on average. The stock has risen 35.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.5% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.