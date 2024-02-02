We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Ares Capital (ARCC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $683.52 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dividend income' should arrive at $128.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110 million.
Analysts expect 'Other Income' to come in at $11.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital Structuring Service Fees' will likely reach $28.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Interest Income From Investments' will reach $506.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $456 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
