Stay Ahead of the Game With Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allstate (
ALL Quick Quote ALL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 384.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' will likely reach $12.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' to reach $587.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.
Analysts predict that the 'Property-liability- Other Revenue' will reach $380.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue' of $118.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' will reach $25.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $643.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned' to come in at $609.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Protection Services- Net Investment Income' stands at $19.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Protection Services- Other Revenue' reaching $76.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined ratio - Property-liability' at 94.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss ratio - Property-liability' should arrive at 73.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense ratio - Property-liability' should come in at 20.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>> Shares of Allstate have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Allstate (ALL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Allstate (ALL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 384.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' will likely reach $12.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' to reach $587.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.
Analysts predict that the 'Property-liability- Other Revenue' will reach $380.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue' of $118.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' will reach $25.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $643.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned' to come in at $609.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Protection Services- Net Investment Income' stands at $19.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Protection Services- Other Revenue' reaching $76.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined ratio - Property-liability' at 94.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss ratio - Property-liability' should arrive at 73.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense ratio - Property-liability' should come in at 20.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>
Shares of Allstate have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>