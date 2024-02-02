We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for McKesson (MCK) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, McKesson (MCK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $77.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McKesson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical' at $69.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International' of $3.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' stands at $2.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical' should arrive at $836.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $778 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- International' should come in at $106.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' reaching $173.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' will reach $283.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $336 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for McKesson here>>>
Over the past month, shares of McKesson have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, MCK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>