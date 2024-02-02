We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies (FLT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $4.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $968.39 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FleetCor Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' should arrive at $252.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Lodging' reaching $135.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $68.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Fuel - Transactions' to reach 118.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 119.7 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Other - Transactions' at 326.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Other - Revenues, net per transaction' to come in at $0.22. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FleetCor Technologies here>>>
FleetCor Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FLT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.