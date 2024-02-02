We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Carlisle (CSL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.08 billion, declining 25.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carlisle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' should arrive at $771.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' at $311.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' will reach $202.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $213.60 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' to reach $33.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Carlisle shares have recorded returns of +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.