Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Atmos (ATO) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Atmos metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' to reach $209.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' at $104.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89.43 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Distribution' reaching $265.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $231.76 million.
Over the past month, shares of Atmos have returned -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, ATO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>