Compared to Estimates, Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $51.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $6.79 for the same period compares to $4.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.52, the EPS surprise was +4.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare: 82.2% versus 83.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1,610 thousand compared to the 1,530.91 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D: 2,550 thousand versus 2,534.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Medical Customers - Total: 19,780 thousand compared to the 19,626.26 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums: $11.10 billion compared to the $10.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare: $12.97 billion versus $12.60 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services: $40.52 billion versus $38.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy: $37.76 billion versus $35.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
- Revenues- Premiums: $11.18 billion versus $10.86 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
- Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Stop loss: $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Revenues- Fees and Other: $3.05 billion versus $3.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
Shares of Cigna have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.