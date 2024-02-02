Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) reported $11.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $1.70 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +11.84%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic- U.S. $19 million versus $20.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S. $1.41 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S. $177 million versus $158.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.6% change. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- International: $70 million compared to the $62.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.8% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Sprycel: $526 million versus $520.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane: $247 million versus $223.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic: $29 million compared to the $29.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.1% year over year. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Reblozyl: $320 million versus $279.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.8% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Zeposia: $133 million versus $134.69 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.4% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Onureg: $47 million versus $51.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Breyanzi: $101 million versus $101.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +83.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Bristol Myers here>>>
Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
