Aon (AON) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $3.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 14% versus 8.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 5% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 4% compared to the 4.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 11% compared to the 7.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $332 million compared to the $312.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $763 million compared to the $734.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$3 million compared to the -$3.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $377 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $369.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
Shares of Aon have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

