M/A-Com (MTSI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) reported $157.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151.12 million, representing a surprise of +3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M/A-Com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications: $30.64 million compared to the $32.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense: $77 million versus $76.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center: $49.51 million compared to the $41.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of M/A-Com have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

