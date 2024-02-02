Comfort Systems (FIX) Bolsters Market Presence With Summit Buyout

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) successfully completed the acquisition of Summit Industrial Construction, LLC. Summit, a specialized industrial mechanical contractor, enhances Comfort Systems' capabilities in engineering, design-assist, and turnkey construction services for modular systems. Shares of Comfort Systems have gained 3.5% during the trading session on Feb 1 and 0.9% in the after-hour trading session on the same day. Serving advanced technology, power, and industrial sectors, Summit brings a stellar reputation as a leader in modular technology, particularly in semiconductor projects. Summit's robust capabilities include process piping, equipment setting, large pipe rack trestles, and related steel erection and specialty concrete work. With ongoing major chip fabrication projects, Summit is expected to contribute annualized revenues of $375 million to $400 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $35 million to $40 million. Despite amortization expenses, Summit's addition is anticipated to be neutral to slightly accretive to Comfort Systems' earnings per share (EPS) in 2024 and 2025. Comfort Systems is confident that Summit, known for innovation and excellence in modular and complex mechanical services, will thrive as part of its network of world-class contracting companies. This strategic acquisition positions Comfort Systems for continued growth and leadership in the evolving industrial landscape. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Acquisitions: A Growth Driver
FIX remains dedicated to pursuing growth through acquisitions while concurrently returning value to shareholders through cash dividends and stock repurchases.
On Feb 1, 2023, Comfort Systems acquired Eldeco, Inc., based in South Carolina. Specializing in electrical design and construction services in the Southeastern region of the United States, Eldeco is now a fully owned subsidiary of Comfort Systems. This integration is reflected in FIX's electrical segment, marking a strategic expansion in the company's service portfolio and regional presence. Shares of Comfort Systems have surged 83.9% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 39.5% rise. The company has been experiencing increased revenue across its operations. Notably, the modular business demonstrated exceptional performance during third-quarter 2023, managing extraordinary growth with superb execution. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.