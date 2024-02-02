AbbVie (ABBV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, AbbVie (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.3 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.79, compared to $3.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76, the EPS surprise was +1.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of AbbVie have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Net Revenue- Humira- US: $2.74 billion versus $2.70 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.3% change.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- International: $289 million compared to the $282.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.1% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Skyrizi- US: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Humira- International: $564 million versus $482.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Net Revenue- Eye Care- Total: $585 million versus $567.50 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total: $1.37 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
- Net Revenue- Immunology- Total: $6.95 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
- Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total: $1.51 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
- Net Revenue- Neuroscience- Total: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Other Aesthetics- Total: $319 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $326.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Net Revenue- Other Neuroscience- Total: $66 million compared to the $61.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Rinvoq- Total: $1.26 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63% change.
Shares of AbbVie have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.