Here's How Spectrum Brands (SPB) Looks Ahead of Q1 Earnings
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB - Free Report) is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8, before the opening bell.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter bottom line is pegged at 31 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 196.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $673.8 million, indicating a decline of 5.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.3%. However, it recorded a negative earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Factors to Note
Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix. Gains from these actions have been aiding the company’s margins. Lower distribution costs, fixed-cost-reduction initiatives and positive pricing impacts are expected to have boosted the EBITDA margin and the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.
Spectrum Brands has been progressing well with the Global Productivity Improvement Plan and strategic transformation plans. The Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been aiming to improve the company's operating efficiency and effectiveness, while focusing on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing, and research and development. The majority of savings are expected to be reinvested into growth initiatives and consumer insights, R&D, and marketing across each of the businesses. This is likely to have aided the company’s fiscal first-quarter performance.
SPB has been streamlining its organizational structure and re-energizing its employee base. It has been committed to improving operational efficiencies throughout and limiting risk. SPB focused on transforming into a pure-play global Pet and Home & Garden business.
However, slower category POS and retailers’ focus on inventory reduction are likely to have continued to hurt the company’s top line in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Spectrum Brands' Home & Personal Care segment has been witnessing a category decline from lower demand, particularly in kitchen appliances, and continued retailer inventory management in North America. This is likely to have impacted the segment’s sales in first-quarter fiscal 2024. Higher marketing and advertising investments are likely to have led to elevated operating expenses.
On the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management anticipated the macro-economic environment to remain drab and result in top-line pressure, particularly in the Home and Personal Care business, in the to-be-reported quarter.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Spectrum Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.
Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. PLNT is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $283.6 million, suggesting 0.8% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Planet Fitness’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting 9.4% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.
Adidas (ADDYY - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. ADDYY is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY’s fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 92 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of $1.38 in the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus mark for loss has widened from 80 cents in the past seven days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.12 billion, suggesting a 3.6% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
Disney (DIS - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. DIS is likely to register top and bottom-line improvements when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $1 suggests a 1.01% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for DIS’ earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $23.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.