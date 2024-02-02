Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Exxon (XOM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) reported $84.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $2.48 for the same period compares to $3.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21, the EPS surprise was +12.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Oil-equivalent production per day: 3,824 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,769.47 KBOE/D.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide: 7,645 Mcf/D compared to the 7,815.52 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Worldwide: 2550 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 2475.58 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia: 3,486 Mcf/D compared to the 3,585.2 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Chemical Products sales- United States: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.
  • Chemical Products sales- Non-U.S. $3.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion.
  • Specialty Products sales- Worldwide: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Specialty Products sales- United States: $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $486.69 million.
  • Specialty Products sales- Non-U.S. $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion.
  • Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue: $81.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
  • Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +92.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>

Shares of Exxon have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise