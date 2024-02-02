We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation in Focus
Headquartered in New York, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 6.63% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.42 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.03%. This compares to the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield of 3.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.68 is up 6.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.67%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's payout ratio is 33%, which means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, BK expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $5.21 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.17%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BK presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).