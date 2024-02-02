See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Sovos Brands (SOVO) and Vertiv (VRT) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
It's been a data packed week with lots of earnings as well as a fed announcement and a jobs number. This week our aggressive growth stock strategist, Brian Bolan, looks at two more interesting names for your aggressive growth radar screen.
First up is Sovos Brands (SOVO - Free Report) which is in the natural foods product space. This company sports a great growth divergence featuring an A for growth and a D for value. Brian loves to see a very big difference between the growth style score and the value style score as it tells him that the divergence puts him on the right path. Growth investors and value investors tend to look for opposite things.
Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions and growth characteristics of the companies that he reviews on each of stocks that he profiles. He also touches on valuation characteristics that investors tend to key on. Finally he also walks us through the chart and how to read the price and consensus chart that can be found on the Zacks.com.
Brian also reviews Veitiv (VRT - Free Report) in this video. This company has seen a decent sized run up over the last several weeks as many of the AI names have piqued investor interest. Brian speaks to the idea of how AI needs a lot of data, so a company that runs data center software is one that's going to be seeing a lot more business over the long term.