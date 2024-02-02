We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) standing at $32.70, reflecting a +1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.74%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating a 40% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $135.28 million, indicating a 7.92% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.75% decrease. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 421.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.25.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
