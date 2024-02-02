We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Squarespace (SQSP) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest market close, Squarespace (SQSP - Free Report) reached $31.40, with a +0.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the a software company had gained 1.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Squarespace in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 342.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $263.79 million, up 15.29% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Squarespace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Squarespace presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Squarespace is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.65 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that SQSP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software and Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.