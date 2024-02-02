We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $5.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.74%.
The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 17% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $73.5 million, reflecting a 47.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.42% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.