We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SunOpta (STKL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
SunOpta (STKL - Free Report) closed at $6.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.74%.
Shares of the natural and organic food company have appreciated by 15.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SunOpta in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $165.1 million, showing a 25.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SunOpta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, SunOpta boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, SunOpta is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 45.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.63, which means SunOpta is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.