Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) ending at $19.32, denoting a -1.28% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.74%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 5.84% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Armour Residential REIT in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.90, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $38.2 million, indicating a 131.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Armour Residential REIT boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Armour Residential REIT is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.65 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.