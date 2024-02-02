We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Mills (GIS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reached $64.80, with a -0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 1.38% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of General Mills will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.04, indicating a 7.22% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.99 billion, indicating a 2.67% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
GIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $19.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.42% and -0.6%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Currently, General Mills is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Mills is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.63, which means General Mills is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that GIS has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.