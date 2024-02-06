Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 5, 2024

  • Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.5% after the tech-giant reported 13% decline in iPhone sales in its key market of China in fourth-quarter 2023.
  • Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. ((MCHP - Free Report) ) decreased 1.6% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $1.77 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.41%.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corp.’s ((DECK - Free Report) ) shares soared 14.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $15.1, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.4.
  • Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ((LPLA - Free Report) ) surged 4.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33.

