Gear Up for XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO (
XPO Quick Quote XPO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.9 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific XPO metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' to reach $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted operating ratio' reaching 88.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Working Days' will reach 61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments per Day' should come in at 50,894. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48,622.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Weight per Shipment' will likely reach 1,349.07 lbs. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,398 lbs in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Ratio' of 91.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84.2% in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pounds per day' should arrive at 69.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' stands at $211.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $252 million in the same quarter last year.
XPO shares have witnessed a change of +15.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XPO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
XPO shares have witnessed a change of +15.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XPO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.