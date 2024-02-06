We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Interpublic (IPG) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.57 billion, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Interpublic metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' stands at $960.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (US)' will reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $212.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' reaching $194.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' will reach $219.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' should come in at $203.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' will likely reach $123.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, shares of Interpublic have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, IPG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.