We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Advanced Drainage (WMS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating a decline of 6.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $625.61 million, representing a decrease of 4.5% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Advanced Drainage metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Pipe' will reach $342.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International' will reach $54.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Infiltrator Water Technologies' of $97.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Domestic - Allied Products' will reach $143.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Drainage here>>>
Over the past month, Advanced Drainage shares have recorded returns of +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WMS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>