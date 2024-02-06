We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe (TROW) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.62 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific T. Rowe metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' will likely reach $137.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' of $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management - Total' to come in at $1,390.14 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,283.8 billion in the same quarter last year.
Shares of T. Rowe have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TROW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>