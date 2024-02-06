We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating a decline of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $241.83 million, representing an increase of 67% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Omega Healthcare Investors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $207.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +88.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income' should arrive at $4.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $80.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.74 million.
Over the past month, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned -7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, OHI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.