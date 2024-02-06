We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Maximus (MMS) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Maximus (MMS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 36.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.28 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Maximus metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' to reach $628.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Services' reaching $484.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' of $170.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Maximus have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MMS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.