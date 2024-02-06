We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $539.45 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jack Henry metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Core' should come in at $166.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Payments' of $203.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Complementary' reaching $151.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' will reach $17.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Processing' to come in at $223.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Services and Support' will reach $313.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>
Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JKHY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>