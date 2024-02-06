We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Neurocrine (NBIX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating an increase of 28.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $521.57 million, representing an increase of 26.6% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Neurocrine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' will reach $9.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product sales, net' at $510.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'INGREZZA product sales, net' will reach $502.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.9%.
Over the past month, shares of Neurocrine have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, NBIX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>