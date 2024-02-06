We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Dynatrace (DT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $357.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dynatrace metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services' stands at $18.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscriptions' at $340.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Services' reaching $2.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' of $299.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $242.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Dynatrace have experienced a change of +17.3% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>