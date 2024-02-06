We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Lear (LEA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.65 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lear metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- E-Systems' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Seating' to reach $4.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- South America' of $208.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' will reach $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Asia' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems' should come in at $84.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $63.90 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating' at $306.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $275.10 million.
