What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Confluent (CFLT) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 155.6%. Revenues are expected to be $204.62 million, up 21.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Confluent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $11.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $192.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Confluent Cloud' will likely reach $97.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO)' stands at $889.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $741 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Confluent here>>>
Over the past month, Confluent shares have recorded returns of +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CFLT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.