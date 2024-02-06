We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating a decline of 26.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.61 billion, representing a decrease of 12.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BorgWarner metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Organic Net Sales Change' stands at 11.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems' should come in at $135.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management' will reach $277.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $279 million.
Shares of BorgWarner have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BWA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>