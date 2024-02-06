We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Berry Global (BERY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.99 billion, declining 2.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Berry Global metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties' will reach $616.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engineered Materials' of $670.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America' at $734.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International' to come in at $951.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Berry Global here>>>
Shares of Berry Global have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BERY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>