Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VEEV crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, VEEV has gained 11.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider VEEV's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 13 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on VEEV for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today