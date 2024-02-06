Back to top

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3 billion, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.82, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.99, the EPS surprise was -5.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe: $731.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $831.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia: $793.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $797.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Revenue- Corporate and other: $184.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $199.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

