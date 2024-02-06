McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, McDonald's (
MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.41 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $2.59 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81, the EPS surprise was +4.98%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change: 4.3% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide: 41,822 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 41,738. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change: 4.4% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 4.6%. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change: 0.7% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. Revenues- Total Franchised revenues: $3.87 billion compared to the $3.90 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenues- Total Other revenues: $63.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $80.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $204.70 million versus $194.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $1.66 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues- Company-operated sales- U.S. $819.20 million compared to the $826.73 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales and Franchised revenues- U.S. $2.63 billion compared to the $2.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Franchised revenues- U.S. $1.81 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
Shares of McDonald's have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
