Idexx (IDXX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Idexx Laboratories (IDXX - Free Report) reported $901.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $888.73 million, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Idexx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Profit - Water: 65.5% compared to the 69.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- CAG: 58.3% versus 59.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit - LPD: 56.3% versus 55% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit - Other: 28.7% compared to the 9.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group- United States: $549.76 million compared to the $546.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group- International: $271.51 million compared to the $259.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- LPD- International: $27.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.43 million.
  • Revenue- Water- International: $21.88 million versus $21.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Companion Animal Group (CAG): $821.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $804.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenue- Other: $5.76 million versus $5.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.4% change.
  • Revenue- Livestock and poultry diagnostics (LPD): $32.79 million versus $33.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Water: $41.79 million versus $41.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
Shares of Idexx have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

