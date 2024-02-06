Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CNA Financial (CNA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CNA Financial (CNA - Free Report) reported $3.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion, representing a surprise of +5.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNA Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 92.1% versus 94.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Expense Ratio-Total Property & Casualty: 31.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.3%.
  • Loss & LAE ratio- Total Property & Casualty: 60.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.7%.
  • Non-insurance warranty revenue: $403 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $439.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
  • Net Earned Premiums: $2.48 billion compared to the $2.37 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Other Revenues: $8 million versus $6.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Net investment income: $611 million versus $574.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
Shares of CNA Financial have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

