Compared to Estimates, Tyson (TSN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) reported $13.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.46 billion, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +64.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Chicken: $4.03 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
  • Sales- Beef: $5.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Sales- International/Other: $582 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $650.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Sales- Prepared Foods: $2.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Intersegment Sales: -$379 million compared to the -$408.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Sales- Pork: $1.52 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef: -$117 million versus -$105.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods: $264 million versus $256.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken: $192 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $107.03 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork: $68 million compared to the $27.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Tyson have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

